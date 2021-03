১৫ কোটি টাকাই জলে, নতুন করে হবে সেতু (ভিডিও)

The Biden Economy Risks a Speeding Ticket The administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package may be too much for safety, an economist says.

What's Mohamed Hadid Doing in Franklin Canyon? Mohamed Hadid (father of Bella and Gigi) has been trying to build an enormous compound on one of the most popular hiking spots in the Los Angeles area. What could possibly go wrong?

High Turnover at Nursing Homes Threatens Residents' Care A new study highlights the persistent problems caused by an unstable work force, an underlying threat that may have led to staggering death tolls in the pandemic.