যশোরে ইবনে সিনা হাসপাতালের টয়লেট থেকে এক নবজাতকের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

U.S. Urges Japan and South Korea to Commit to Alaska L.N.G. Project A group advising President Trump on energy policy is seeking meetings with Japan and South Korea’s trade ministries, with the hope of announcing progress in early June.

Elon Musk Backs Away From Washington, but DOGE Remains The Department of Government Efficiency has already made an immense imprint on the government, but it has not come close to Elon Musk’s pledge of cutting $1 trillion.

Elon Musk and DOGE’s Savings May Be Erased by New Costs An expert on the federal work force estimates that the speed and chaos of Mr. Musk’s cuts to the bureaucracy will cost taxpayers $135 billion this fiscal year.

Publisher of PCMag and Mashable Sues OpenAI Ziff Davis, which owns more than 45 media properties, is accusing the tech company of infringing on the publisher’s copyrights and diluting its trademarks.