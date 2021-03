যশোরে ব্যবসায়ীকে অপহরনের ঘটনায় আদালতে মামলা

‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This’: Chaos Strikes Global Shipping The pandemic has disrupted international trade, driving up the cost of shipping goods and adding a fresh challenge to the global economic recovery.

Hershel Shanks, Whose Magazine Uncovered Ancient Israel, Dies at 90 For more than 40 years at Biblical Archaeology Review, Mr. Shanks simplified esoteric scholarly articles and crowned them with tantalizing headlines.

To Juice the Economy, Biden Bets on the Poor Mr. Biden’s bottom-up $1.9 trillion aid package is a sharp reversal from the tax cut bill that was President Donald J. Trump’s first big legislative victory.