কিডনী রোগে আক্রান্ত ট্রাকচালক রেজাউলের বাঁচার আকুতি

Iowa Journalist Who Was Arrested at Protest Is Found Not Guilty In a rare case, Andrea Sahouri, a Des Moines Register reporter, was prosecuted after she was arrested while covering a protest against racism and police violence last May.

The Mayor’s House Was Firebombed. The Message: Keep Our Town Nuclear-Free. A furor in an ailing Japanese fishing outpost shows the deep anxiety that remains in the country 10 years after the Fukushima disaster.