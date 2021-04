যশোরে সদরের ভায়নার দস্যুতা মামলার চার্জশিট, অভিযুক্ত ৫

Biden’s Bet on a Climate Transition Carries Big Risks The president’s plans to cut emissions in half by 2030 relies heavily on a government effort to steer the development of new industries, but business leaders are fretting over the rapid timeline.

4 Astronauts Float Into the International Space Station and Open Arms The crew arrived on Saturday on the Dragon Endeavour, a spacecraft built by SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space exploration company.

C.E.O. Pay Remains Stratospheric, Even at Companies Battered by Pandemic While millions of people struggled to make ends meet, many of the companies hit hardest in 2020 showered their executives with riches.

Women Are Battling China’s Angry Trolls. The Trolls Are Winning. As online attacks against Chinese feminists intensify, popular social media companies are responding by removing the women — not the abusers — from their platforms.