যশোরে গাঁজা ও ইয়াবাসহ ২ জন আটক

Hurt by Losses, Credit Suisse Faces Reckoning Under New Chairman The nearly $5 billion loss from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management was just the latest problem for Credit Suisse’s beleaguered investment bank.

Europe’s Recession Contrasts Economic Fortunes of U.S. Expansion The diverging recoveries underway in the United States and Europe underscore the value of effective vaccination and public spending in the pandemic.

The Robot Surgeon Will See You Now Real scalpels, artificial intelligence — what could go wrong?