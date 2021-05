শৈলকুপায় খাল থেকে নারীর লাশ উদ্ধার

Pfizer Reaps Hundreds of Millions in Profits From Covid Vaccine The company said its vaccine generated $3.5 billion in revenue in the first three months of this year.

Amazon Paid No Corporate Tax to Luxembourg The e-commerce giant’s European retail business had record sales in 2020, but its headquarters on the continent reported a $1.4 billion loss.

A Grudge Match in Japan: One Corner, Two 7-Elevens Inside the war between a very powerful company and a very stubborn franchisee, complete with threats, spies and videotape.