দুই বছরের ছেলেকে বিক্রির টাকায় বউকে নিয়ে ভ্রমণ

What the Gates Divorce Means for the Gates Foundation The end of one marriage has implications for the 1,600 staff members who direct $5 billion in annual grants to 135 countries.

The Paycheck Protection Program is out of money and closed to most new applications. Some funds are still available for community financial institutions and to finish processing pending applications.

E.V. Buying Guide: What to Know About Models, Batteries, Charging and More Buying an electric car can be exciting and bewildering. Consider what kind of car you want and need and where you will charge.