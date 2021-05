করোনায় আরও ৩১ জনের মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ১২৯০

C.D.C Confirms More Cases of Rare Blood Clot Disorder Linked to J.&J. Vaccine Six men were among the latest confirmed cases, which now total 28. Previous cases included only women.

Colonial Pipeline Begins Restart: Latest News on the Shutdown While drivers scrambled for fuel, Colonial Pipeline said supplies would resume flowing from Texas to the East Coast in the coming days.

Tesla stops accepting Bitcoin as payment for its cars. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, blamed the amount of energy, increasingly generated from fossil fuels, used by Bitcoin.