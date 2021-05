বিদেশিরা এবার হজ পালনের অনুমতি পেতে পারেন

In Antitrust Trial, Tim Cook Argues Apple Doesn’t Hurt App Makers The chief executive of Apple, which was sued by the gaming company Epic, said his company had invested heavily on security and had lowered some fees in its App Store.

Big Hospital Chains Get Covid Aid, and Buy Up Competitors The pandemic barely dented the financial outlook for some major networks, which continued to acquire weaker hospitals and ailing doctors’ practices. Critics worry consolidation leads to higher prices for medical care.

A Glimpse of a Future With True Shareholder Democracy Big stock funds own increasingly large chunks of publicly traded companies, leaving fund shareholders without a vote on corporate governance. But there’s a better way.