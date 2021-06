ত্ব-হা আদনানকে নিয়ে সংসদে যা বললেন বিএনপির হারুন

An internet outage affects company websites in Australia and beyond. Analysts said the glitch was caused by service disruptions at a hosting platform, Akamai, based in the United States.

Hong Kong Police Arrest Apple Daily Executives Police arrested the top editors of Apple Daily, froze its assets and raided its newsroom, in a sharp escalation of the government’s campaign against dissent.

New York Is Getting $22 Billion in Federal Aid. How Should It Be Spent? Business leaders warn the mayor that an influx of aid could be squandered on short-term programs that won’t help the unemployed.

North Korea Is Facing a ‘Tense’ Food Shortage Kim Jong-un said addressing food insecurity was “a top priority” in the country, where millions died in a famine during the ’90s.