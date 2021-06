সয়াবিন তেলের দাম কমলো

Fed Unity Cracks as Inflation Rises and Officials Debate Future Federal Reserve officials are debating what to do as price risks loom, even as its leaders and the White House say today’s surge will most likely cool.

Fox News agrees to a $1 million penalty after workplace culture investigation. The 24-hour cable channel reached the settlement after a formal review of sexual harassment complaints by the New York City Commission on Human Rights.

Congress Faces Renewed Pressure to ‘Modernize Our Antitrust Laws’ After a federal judge threw out state and federal competition cases against Facebook, calls grew for lawmakers to quickly change century-old monopoly laws.

High Lumber Prices Add Urgency to a Decades-Old Trade Fight Forced to pay more for wood, home builders want the Biden administration to settle a long-running dispute over Canadian imports. It won’t be easy.