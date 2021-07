কেশবপুরে দুই মুক্তিযোদ্ধার মৃত্যু, রাষ্ট্রীয় মর্যাদায় দাফন 

Facebook Wants to Court Creators. It Could Be a Tough Sell. The social network is aiming to be a destination for creators and their viral memes. But TikTok and YouTube got there first.

Bank profits are poised to surge as the pandemic recedes. The country’s biggest banks will report their quarterly earnings this week, reaping the benefits of an economy that’s returning to normal.

Hong Kong Migrants Seek Fresh Start in U.K. After Crackdown Many who have left the city say they feel less like refugees than trailblazers, eager to build a new home after watching their old one slowly transform under Beijing.

Nordstrom, Eyeing 20-Somethings, Strikes Deal With the Online Giant Asos Nordstrom hopes a partnership with the online fashion behemoth can attract younger shopper back to its stores and its website.