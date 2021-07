কঠোর বিধিনিষেধ শিথিল করে প্রজ্ঞাপন জারি

Emmy Nominations 2021: Time, Details and What to Expect The Television Academy is poised to reward streaming services when the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards are announced at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

Fox News Hosts Smear Covid Vaccine, Despite Outbreaks Among Unvaccinated Months after Rupert Murdoch got a Covid-19 vaccine dose, one of his network’s stars, Tucker Carlson, called a Biden vaccination proposal “the greatest scandal in my lifetime.”

A big opening for ‘Black Widow’ gives a taste of how theaters and streaming can coexist. The long-delayed Marvel-Disney movie generated $80 million at the domestic box office and another $60 million on the Disney+ streaming platform.

E.U. Delays Digital Levy as Tax Talks Proceed The postponement came as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Brussels to continue pushing for a global minimum tax.