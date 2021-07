দুই বাসের মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষে প্রাণ গেল ৬ জনের

After Fires, Chevrolet Bolt Owners Are Warned: Don’t Park Indoors Even electric vehicles serviced in response to a recall last year may still be at risk, the vehicle’s manufacturer and federal safety officials said.

Barbara J. Litrell, 77, Dies; Publisher of Magazines for Women Who Work As publisher, Ms. Litrell focused not on telling woman what to wear or how to cook, but on how to integrate into the work force.

What Ever Happened to IBM’s Watson? IBM’s artificial intelligence was supposed to transform industries and generate riches for the company. Neither has panned out. Now, IBM has settled on a humbler vision for Watson.

How Investors Are Betting on Foie Gras Grown From Cells in a Lab Gourmey, a start-up based in Paris, received an additional $10 million in seed funding this week. The company hopes to find a market in the United States amid growing concerns about animal cruelty.