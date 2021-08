কুষ্টিয়ায় করোনায় আরো ৭ জনের মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ৯৯

Politico to Be Acquired by Axel Springer, a German Publisher The publishing giant will take control of Politico, Politico Europe and Politico’s tech news site, Protocol.

After a shift to video, Vice Media lays off writers. The company cut nearly 20 staff members at Vice and Refinery29.

Two of Bank of America’s Post-Crisis Leaders Will Retire Vice Chair Anne Finucane, one of the most powerful women in banking, will leave at the end of the year. So will its chief operating officer, Thomas K. Montag.

Former 'Good Morning America' Producer Is Accused of Sexual Assault Another producer on the show said Michael Corn assaulted her during a work trip to Los Angeles in 2015. He denied the allegation.