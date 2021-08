রামেক হাসপাতালে আরো ১৪ জনের মৃত্যু

Extra Shots from J. & J. and Pfizer Give Immune Boost, Companies Report The Food and Drug Administration will evaluate the new data as the Biden administration pushes a booster shot strategy.

Don Poynter, Who Made Toilets Talk and Golf Balls Walk, Dies at 96 His line of novelty items was wide-ranging. Jayne Mansfield posed for him so that he could make a shapely, sexy hot-water bottle.

The Week in Business: Delta Introduces a New Kind of Fee As companies navigate vaccine requirements, a high-profile Silicon Valley trial is set to begin.

You Don’t Need to Like Those Vacation Pics In fact, your boss needs some guidance on the downside to oversharing.