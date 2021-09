করোনা উপসর্গ নিয়ে ময়মনসিংহ মেডিক্যালে আরো ৭ মৃত্যু

August Jobs Report is Concerning News for Fed The Federal Reserve and White House had hoped for strong job gains, and the August report did not deliver. That makes coming numbers critical.

Apple Gives Ground in a Strategic Retreat From Strict App Store Rules The company, under pressure from app developers and regulators, is making concessions while protecting lucrative parts of its App Store.

Here are six takeaways from the August jobs report. The Labor Department report indicates that the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has hampered hiring.

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles Names a Co-Leader After a period of turmoil, Johanna Burton was tapped as MOCA’s executive director. She will work with the museum’s former director, Klaus Biesenbach, who is now its artistic director.