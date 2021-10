কোনো পদ-পদবির জন্য রাজনীতিতে আসিনি

The Stock Market’s Hot Summer Became a Swoon. Where Does It Go Next? Inflation and supply chain problems have been a concern since the pandemic began. But action by the Federal Reserve and pressure on corporate profits put those worries in sharp focus.

China Evergrande's Shares Are Halted as Doubts Swirl The property giant, which cited a pending “major transaction,” owes billions. Investors worry that a collapse could hit broader markets.

What Investors Saw in Ozy Media The story behind the story is about the elite investors who plowed millions into a media dream without much due diligence, persuaded by the charm of Ozy’s head, Carlos Watson.

Tallying the Cost of Growing Older Researchers have been studying how much care American adults will require as they age, and for how long.