কোনো বিশেষ ধর্মের সঙ্গে সন্ত্রাসবাদকে যুক্ত করা উচিত নয়

Facebook Whistle-Blower Urges Lawmakers to Regulate the Company Frances Haugen, who left the social network in May and leaked internal documents, gave senators rare insight into its inner workings.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Were Down: Here's What to Know When apps used by billions of people worldwide blinked out, lives were disrupted, businesses were cut off from customers — and some Facebook employees were locked out of their offices.

Facebook’s Apps Went Down. The World Saw How Much It Runs on Them. The outage disrupted the digital lives of small-business owners, politicians, aid workers and others. But for some, it was a welcome reprieve.

Users Turn to Twitter After Facebook Outage Twitter appeared to embrace its moment in the spotlight.