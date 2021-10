টিকা উৎপাদন প্রযুক্তি ভাগ করে নেয়ার আহ্বান

Finance executives say the risk of a default is already damaging the economy. Shortly after the C.E.O.s met with President Biden, Senator Mitch McConnell said he would allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling enough to push a potential default to December.

G.M. Hopes to Double Its Revenue by 2030 By Selling EV.s and Services G.M. said it would develop ride-hailing services that use autonomous cars, create insurance products and expand its defense contracting work.

Finance executives say the risk of a default is already damaging the economy. Shortly after the C.E.O.s met with President Biden, Senator Mitch McConnell said he would allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling enough to push a potential default to December.

Moderna's Vaccine Profits Land 3 on Forbes List of U.S. Richest The company’s chairman, a fellow co-founder and an early investor are all listed as multibillionaires.