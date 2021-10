মোবাইল অপারেটরে নেই ইন্টারনেট, ঠিক আছে ওয়াইফাই

The S&P 500 snaps out of its funk with its best day in months after good earnings and economic reports. The benchmark U.S. index rose 1.7 percent following a broad-based surge in share prices of materials, tech and health care companies.

S&P 500 Has Best Day Since March After Positive Earnings and Inflation Reports The benchmark U.S. index rose 1.7 percent following a broad-based surge in share prices of materials, tech and health care companies.

U.S. Renews Its Support for the World Trade Organization Trade Representative Katherine Tai outlined her vision for the battered World Trade Organization, saying the U.S. wanted to re-engage and address working people’s concerns.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Other Banks Report Strong Earnings Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase have all reported quarterly profits that beat analysts’ expectations.