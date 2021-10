৯০ ছাড়াল ডলারের দাম

I Was Hacked. The Spyware Used Against Me Makes Us All Vulnerable. Invasive hacking software sold to countries to fight terrorism is easily abused. Researchers say my phone was hacked twice, probably by Saudi Arabia.

A Rare Win in the Cat-and-Mouse Game of Ransomware A team of private security sleuths, in their first public detailing of their efforts, discuss how they used cybercriminals’ mistakes to quietly help victims recover their data.

In India, Facebook Struggles to Combat Misinformation and Hate Speech Internal documents show a struggle with misinformation, hate speech and celebrations of violence in the country, the company’s biggest market.

Facebook Papers Show Employees Raised Concerns About Misinformation Company documents show that the social network’s employees repeatedly raised red flags about the spread of misinformation and conspiracies before and after the contested November vote.