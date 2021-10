In India, Facebook Struggles to Combat Misinformation and Hate Speech Internal documents show a struggle with misinformation, hate speech and celebrations of violence in the country, the company’s biggest market.

PayPal Says It Isn't Pursuing Pinterest The payments firm squelched talk that it was seeking the social media platform “at this time.” A deal might have been worth about $45 billion.

Why Amazon Is in Business With Judge Judy The company hopes a new court show starring the straight-talking judge will help turbocharge its free, ad-supported streaming platform, IMDb TV.

At FIAC Art Fair, Ambitions Are High. Can Sales Keep Pace? Paris wants to rival London as the art world’s European hub. It still has a ways to go.