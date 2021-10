ফেসবুকের নতুন নাম ‘মেটা’

Facebook Changes Corporate Name to Meta The social network, under fire for spreading misinformation and other issues, said the change was part of its bet on a next digital frontier called the metaverse.

China Evergrande is said to make another bond payment, avoiding default for a second time. Evergrande has warned in securities filings that it could not guarantee it would meet its financial obligations because of challenges it has faced selling assets.

Amazon Earnings Shrink as Labor Costs Rise The company’s profit was lower, largely because of higher labor costs and huge investments in its delivery network.

Sean Penn the Focus of N.L.R.B. Amid Comments on Hours and Food at Vaccine Site Two online commenters complained of working 18-hour days and not getting food from Krispy Kreme or Subway. Penn saw “narcissism” and “betrayal.”