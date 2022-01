বিয়েতে আগ্রহ কম ভারতীয় নতুন প্রজন্মের: সমীক্ষা

Conservative Majority on Supreme Court Appears Skeptical of Biden's Vaccine Plan The court seemed more likely to sustain a separate requirement that health care workers at facilities that receive federal money be vaccinated.

Airlines Strand Passengers Who Partied on Flight Without Masks A group of Canadian social media influencers and others flouted Covid-19 rules on a flight to Cancún, Mexico, resulting in airlines leaving many of them without a way home.

As Unemployment Falls, Interest Rate Increases Creep Nearer The jobless rate is falling sharply and pay is jumping. That may increase the urgency as the Federal Reserve withdraws economic support.