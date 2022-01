যশোরে সাংবাদিক কিরণ সাহার মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী পালিত

Wild Day for Stock Market as Investors Warily Await the Fed’s Moves The S&P 500 slid into correction territory before rallying, and signals on Wall Street show that investors have become markedly more pessimistic.

S&P 500 Rallies After Touching Correction Territory, Erasing Day’s Losses The S&P 500 slid into correction territory before rallying, and signals on Wall Street show that investors have become markedly more pessimistic.

Cash Aid to Poor Mothers Increases Brain Activity in Babies, Study Finds The research could have policy implications as President Biden pushes to revive his proposal to expand the child tax credit.

Biden, Caught on Hot Mic, Has Harsh Words for Peter Doocy of Fox News The president later called Peter Doocy and “cleared the air,” Mr. Doocy said.