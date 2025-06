সরকারের দেওয়া ২০ কোটি টাকা হাপিস!

Global Markets Dip as Traders Gauge Fallout From U.S. Strikes on Iran Any disruption to traffic in the Strait of Hormuz would have significant economic effects, especially for Asian nations dependent on oil from the Middle East.

Fred Smith, Billionaire Founder of FedEx, Is Dead at 80 His vision for how to ship packages overnight led to not just a new company, but also a new sector of the world economy and a now-familiar English verb.

Energy Markets Wait to See if Iran Will Close the Strait of Hormuz The increase of around 3 percent is a sign that traders are concerned, though not panicked, about how Iran may respond.

With ‘Elio,’ Pixar Has Its Worst Box Office Opening Ever The original space adventure sold about $21 million in tickets at domestic theaters from Thursday night through Sunday, putting new pressure on the once-unstoppable studio.