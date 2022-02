মালদ্বীপের রাষ্ট্রপতির সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশ হাইকমিশনারের বিদায়ী সাক্ষাৎ

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s No. 1 star, is taking a hiatus. The anchor is expected to be off until April, leaving MSNBC with a hole in the coveted 9 p.m. weeknight time slot.

Novavax Applies for FDA Authorization of Its Covid Vaccine The protein-based shot, already authorized in some parts of the world, has faced long delays, and it is not clear what role it will play in the United States.

Rachel Maddow Is Taking a Hiatus at MSNBC The anchor is expected to be off until April, leaving MSNBC with a hole in the coveted 9 p.m. weeknight time slot.

The New York Times Buys Wordle The word game, released in October, has millions of daily users.