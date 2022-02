নড়াইল জেলা পরিষদের চেয়ারম্যানসহ ১১ জনের কারাদন্ড

Palin Libel Case Isn't Likely to End Efforts to Weaken Press Protections Lawyers sympathetic to revisiting libel law say several cases in the courts could be used to re-examine longstanding Supreme Court precedent.

The Great Resignation Comes for the C-Suite At the highest levels of corporate America, top executives are reassessing the role of work in their lives, stepping back and walking away.

Trump Makes New Claims About His Wealth After Accountants Drop Him The former president has spent decades inventing facts and figures to suit his needs. Now, dropped by his accountants, he is making new claims.

Education Dept. to Cancel Loans for Some DeVry University Students It’s the first such move involving a for-profit chain that’s still in business.