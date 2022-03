রাশিয়া নির্ভরযোগ্য জ্বালানি সরবরাহকারী ছিল, থাকবে’

Russia’s ruble continues its slide as new curbs restrict access to foreign currency. As the currency loses purchasing power, Russia’s central bank is trying to support the ruble with expanded rules preventing exchanges into dollars.

Starbucks Workers at 2 More Buffalo-Area Stores Vote to Unionize The ballots were counted amid a growing nationwide campaign among the chain’s employees.

Twitter Bot Highlights Gender Pay Gap One Company at a Time Britain requires companies with 250 or more employees to report gender pay gap data. On International Women’s Day, one couple used it to raise awareness about lingering discrepancies.

Disney C.E.O. Takes Stance on Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Bob Chapek’s remarks followed criticism that the company, a major employer in the state because of Disney World, had not spoken out against the legislation.