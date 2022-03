সাবেক রাষ্ট্রপতি সাহাবুদ্দিন আহমদ আর নেই

U.S. warns servicing or refueling some Russian-owned planes may violate trade restrictions. Export controls introduced in late February prohibit exporting aircraft that were made in the U.S. or use some U.S. parts to Russia, effectively grounding some international flights, the Commerce Department said.

Stocks notch their best week since November 2020. Some of the pressures that had combined to sour once-ebullient markets seemed to be easing.

As Offices Ease Covid Safety Measures, Workers Worry Using local guidelines, many companies are loosening Covid safety rules, leaving workers to navigate masking and social distancing on their own.