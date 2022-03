অস্ট্রেলিয়ার পার্লামেন্টে ভাষণ দেবেন জেলেনস্কি

The U.S. and allies are preparing new sanctions on Russian supply chains. The sanctions will aim to erode Russia’s military capabilities in Ukraine.

Nielsen, TV Ratings Giant, Agrees to $16 Billion Private Equity Takeover The company known for TV ratings has faced pressure from media platforms and advertisers to more accurately include digital audiences.

Martin Pope, Whose Research Led to OLEDs, Dies at 103 The work done by the self-effacing Dr. Pope helped pave the way for the high-performance electronics displays that are so common today.

Russia-Ukraine War Is Reshaping How Europe Spends Romania is buying iodide pills. Ireland enacted special incentives for its farmers to till essential crops. And military spending is rising across the continent.