নাহিদ হত্যায় ঢাকা কলেজের ৬ ছাত্র শনাক্ত

Covid Outbreak in Beijing Prompts Panic Buying and Fears of a Lockdown Supermarkets stocked up as long lines formed. The Chinese authorities ordered mass testing to contain a rising number of coronavirus cases in an affluent district of the capital.

Twitter in Advanced Talks to Sell Itself to Elon Musk The company’s 11-member board was negotiating with Mr. Musk into the morning on Monday over his offer to buy the social networking service and take it private.

Warren Buffett Faces Renewed Climate Change Challenge by Investors Mr. Buffett has pushed back against investors who want to force Berkshire Hathaway to do more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Jim Hartz, NBC Newsman and Former ‘Today’ Co-Host, Dies at 82 His role as Barbara Walters’s on-air partner lasted only two years, but viewers knew him for three decades as a correspondent, anchor and TV host.