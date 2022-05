করোনায় বিশ্বে একদিনে আক্রান্ত আরও ৪ লাখ

Redefining ‘Sustainable Fashion’ At its heart, the term, which can leave us feeling as if we’re chasing an impossible ideal, is a contradiction.

Dr. Morton Mower, Inventor of Lifesaving Heart Device, Dies at 89 With a colleague, he created a miniaturized defibrillator that could be implanted inside patients suffering from potentially fatal arrhythmia.

Companies Are Stuck Between Their Workers and Politicians When Florida revoked Disney’s tax privileges, business leaders were shocked. Now, a Supreme Court leak has made some of them terrified of speaking out. More than a decade after the rise of the employee activist movement, corporate America faces tougher decisions.

George D. Gould, a Pillar in New York’s Fiscal Rescue, Dies at 94 As a Republican Wall Street financier recruited by the Democratic mayor, he helped make the city’s effort to restore stability more credible.