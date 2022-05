‘টাকা পাচারকারীরা সাধারণ ক্ষমার আওতায় আসছে’

Are Defenders the New Monteros? If So, What’s Next? Buyers have been turning to cheaper substitutes and finding, to their surprise, that some are the equal of the more established collectible.

Twitter is fined $150 million in privacy settlement, as Elon Musk commits more equity to fund deal. Twitter did not do enough to tell its users that the personal data it had collected was used partly to help marketers target ads, the F.T.C. and Justice Department said.

Bus Maker Settles Fraud Case Tied to Government Contract The company, New Flyer, a supplier to Los Angeles County, was accused of not fulfilling a commitment to create jobs that paid agreed-upon wages and benefits.

Where the Ice Cream Cones at Dairy Queen and Mister Softee Come From Joy Baking Group has cornered much of the market with one guiding principle: When it comes to cones, people want what they know.