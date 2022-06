কলম্বিয়ার কারাগারে দাঙ্গার মধ্যে আগুন, নিহত ৪৯

FTC Sues Walmart, Saying Its Money Transfer Business Enabled Fraud From 2013 to 2018, as much as $197 million in payments that were the subject of fraud complaints were sent or received at Walmart, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Disney Board Renews Bob Chapek as C.E.O. The company has faced major challenges recently, leading some to question whether Mr. Chapek would last. His contract was extended three years.

Pharmacies Limit Emergency Contraceptive Purchases as Demand Surges CVS temporarily set a three-pack purchase limit to ensure “consistent supply on store shelves,” and Walgreens said it was pausing deliveries.

Pinterest’s Ben Silbermann Steps Down as Chief Executive He oversaw the company’s growth into a place where 431 million people, mostly women, save and share ideas for shopping, hobbies and recipes.