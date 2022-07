নড়াইল থানার ওসিকে প্রত্যাহার

Post-Roe, Women Discover How Their Employer Influences Abortion Access After the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, many women are discovering that their employer can shape major decisions in their lives even more than it did a week ago.

Thousands of Flights Are Delayed or Canceled as July 4 Travel Kicks Off Airlines, dealing with bad weather and staffing shortages, struggle to keep up with high demand over the July 4 weekend.

Bruce Katz, Pioneer of the Walking Shoe, Is Dead at 75 A third-generation shoe manufacturer, he built Rockport with his father and, before selling it to Reebok, campaigned to turn walking into a fitness movement.

Sun Valley Conference 2022: When Private Jets Land in Small-Town Idaho Every July, as the elite Sun Valley conference kicks off, one man shepherds multimillion-dollar private planes and some of the world’s most powerful people.