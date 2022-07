এই সরকারের কোথাও কোনো কর্তৃত্ব নেই: ফখরুল

The Week in Business: A Rude Awakening for Start-Ups Job growth remained strong last month. Company earnings season kicks off. And Elon Musk backs away from his deal for Twitter.

The Fight Over Truth Also Has a Red State-Blue State Divide Several states run by Democrats are pushing for stiffer rules on the spread of false information, while Republican-run states are pushing for fewer rules.

Airline Pilots Seek Big Raises, and Broader Changes Pilots feel frustrated and overworked, issues that they say the air travel rebound has magnified by disrupting operations.

Renters Face Fiercest Competition in Florida and the Northeast Demand for apartments in Florida has intensified, followed by markets in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as Americans embrace remote work.