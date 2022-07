﻿চবিতে যৌন নিপীড়ন দুই শিক্ষার্থী আজীবন বহিষ্কার, ক্যাম্পাসে নিষিদ্ধ

Geling Yan Says a Movie Fails to Credit Her. The Film World Shrugs. Geling Yan says that she is owed a screen credit for the Chinese film “One Second” — and that companies bringing it to Western audiences are complicit in censoring her.

China Evergrande C.E.O. Resigns After Loans Come Under Scrutiny The resignation was the latest setback for the embattled Chinese property developer, which is expected to announce a plan to restructure its debt of more than $300 billion.

In Japan, Abe Suspect’s Grudge Against Unification Church Is a Familiar One The man accused of killing Shinzo Abe said his mother’s huge donations to the church bankrupted his family. Many others in Japan have similar stories.

Solving the Housing Crisis Means Building When No One Is Buying Right now, builders have too many homes and not enough people to sell them to. In the long term, the United States has the opposite problem: Not enough houses for all the people who want them.