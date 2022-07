দায়িত্বটা যেন আল্লাহর দিকে তাকিয়ে পালন করতে পারি: সিইসি

This Week in Business: Amazon’s Latest Acquisition Netflix reports a drop in subscribers, but it could have been worse. The Fed announces its next rate increase. And we’ll hear how strong, or weak, the U.S. economy is.

Ties Between Alex Jones and Radio Network Show Economics of Misinformation The Genesis Communications Network built a lucrative business alongside the radio host, whose show the company has syndicated for more than two decades.

Why Big Tech Is Making a Big Play for Live Sports Competing for rights to broadcast games from the N.F.L. and other leagues could be hard for broadcast and cable companies that “aren’t playing by the same financial rules.”

Google Fires Engineer Who Claims Its A.I. Is Conscious The engineer, Blake Lemoine, contends that the company’s language model has a soul. The company denies that and says he violated its security policies.