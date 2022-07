পদ্মা সেতুর একমাস: ৩০ দিনে পাল্টে গেলো দুই পারের দৃশ্য

Walmart Lowers Profit Forecast as Inflation Hits Customers Citing the need to cut prices to move inventory, the company slashed its earnings outlook for the year, sending its stock price tumbling in after-hours trading.

Justice Department sues poultry processors over unlawful labor practices. The department said three major processors participated in a decades-long scheme to suppress wages and stifle competition.

Energy Department will lend G.M. and LG $2.5 billion to build battery factories. The loan will help the automaker and its supplier build electric vehicle battery factories in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

SEC Charges Ex-Congressman Stephen Buyer and Others With Insider Trading The federal authorities filed criminal and civil charges against nine people in a series of unrelated cases that netted more than $7 million in gains from trading ahead of corporate mergers.