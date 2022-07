নড়াইলে বাবাকে পিটিয়ে হত্যা, ছেলে জখম

This Week in Business: Recession Fears Meta reported its first-ever revenue decline. The Fed agreed on another supersize rate increase. And oil company earnings are booming.

A Cyberattack Illuminates the Shaky State of Student Privacy At a moment when education technology firms are stockpiling sensitive information on millions of school children, safeguards for student data have broken down.

United Auto Workers Seek to Shed a Legacy of Corruption After his predecessors’ imprisonment, the union’s president is being challenged for re-election in the first direct vote by its membership.

Gen Z Knows What It Wants From Employers. And Employers Want Them. To tap into the creativity of younger workers, and to offset a labor shortage, companies are offering four-day weeks, club memberships and work-from-anywhere flexibility.