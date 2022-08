নেপালকে মোংলা ও চট্টগ্রাম সমুদ্রবন্দর ব্যবহারের প্রস্তাব প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

U.S. Job Growth Expected to Slow in July: Live Updates The report will be scrutinized for signs that a slowing economy is weighing on hiring and wage growth.

Gloomy about the economy and inflation, Americans remain upbeat about jobs. In a survey, most say that it is a good time to find work and that the labor market favors employees. They see little change ahead for at least six months.

A job market slowdown is expected as the Federal Reserve taps the brakes. With job openings declining and layoffs ticking up, monthly employment gains will be harder to come by.

Jacques Pépin, in Search of Lost Cars and Cuisine Have France’s distinctive food and automobiles slipped in their cultural cachet? The celebrity chef and serial owner of French cars has opinions on the matter.