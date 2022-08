সুইস রাষ্ট্রদূতের বক্তব্য সঠিক নয়: হাইকোর্টকে দুদক ও রাষ্ট্রপক্ষ

The Week in Business: Inflation Moderates Disney now has more subscribers than Netflix. The Fed will share notes from its July meeting. And stocks are on the rise.

Saudi Aramco’s Profit Jumps 90 Percent on High Oil Prices The giant oil producer said it earned nearly $50 billion last quarter, the latest energy company to record outsize profits after the surge in crude prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

10 States, 2,400 Miles and More Than 100 Classic Cars Mechanical failure, sleep deprivation and esprit de corps are all part of the Great Race, an annual rally of vintage vehicles, some more than a century old.

After Roe v. Wade Reversal, Readers Flock to Publications Aimed at Women The surge of readers has buoyed a part of the digital media world that has gradually declined in recent years.