মাথা থেঁতলে স্ত্রীকে হত্যা, স্বামী গ্রেফতার

Walmart Strikes a Deal to Offer Members Paramount Plus for Free The retail giant said it would include the Paramount+ streaming service as part of its Walmart+ membership bundle.

Over Two Million Infant Swings and Rockers Recalled After Baby’s Death Hanging straps on certain MamaRoo swing and RockaRoo rocker models posed a risk of strangulation to crawling infants. The company is offering free strap fasteners to consumers.

U.K. Approves Covid Booster Vaccine That Targets Two Variants Britain is the first country to approve the Moderna-made vaccine, which generated a strong immune response against both the original virus and the Omicron variant.

Trader Joe’s Abruptly Closes Its Only New York Wine Store Over 15 years, the shop in Union Square had attracted a cult following for its bargains, including “Two Buck Chuck.” The company plans to offer “an even better wine shop experience” at some point.