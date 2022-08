Biden Prepares Actions to Cut Emissions After Signing Climate Bill Regulations from the E.P.A. and elsewhere will help the president meet his aggressive climate goals, administration officials say.

A judge blocks the workplace provision of Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act.’ The law seeks to determine how all sorts of organizations, including private businesses, can address race, gender and nationality.

Berkshire Hathaway cleared to buy up to 50% of Occidental Petroleum. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a request from Warren Buffett’s company to take a bigger stake in the oil company.

Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Gets Pushback in Court A federal judge blocked a key provision of the state’s law aimed at private businesses, calling it something you might find in an alternate universe.