হরতাল: শাহবাগে বাম জোটের বিক্ষোভ

Biden Announces $10,000 in Student Loan Debt Relief The debt forgiveness comes after months of deliberations in the White House over fairness and fears that the plan could make inflation worse ahead of the midterm elections.

Facebook, Twitter and Others Remove Pro-U.S. Influence Campaign It was the first time that an influence operation promoting U.S. interests abroad had been discovered and taken down from the social media platforms.

Who Qualifies For Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan President Biden’s move means the student loan balances of millions of people could fall by as much as $20,000. This F.A.Q. explains how it will work.

Twitter executives push back against whistle-blower complaint. The narrative created by the company’s former head of security is “false,” executives said at an all-hands meeting.