সরকারি কর্মচারীদের গ্রেপ্তারে পূর্বানুমতির বিধান বাতিলের রায় স্থগিত

Disney Considers a Membership Plan to Leverage Its Empire for Disney+ Seeking to fulfill a promise to make Disney+ profitable by 2024, the company is weighing stepping up its efforts to cross-sell its offerings.

Bed Bath & Beyond Tries to Turn Itself Around, Again The beleaguered retailer’s latest rescue plan embraces a “back-to-basics philosophy,” its chief said, an effort to reverse falling sales, negative cash flow and supply chain woes.

This Remote Mine Could Foretell the Future of America’s Electric Car Industry Hiding a thousand feet below the earth’s surface in this patch of northern Minnesota wetlands are ancient mineral deposits that some view as critical to fueling America’s clean energy future.

Snap Lays Off 20% of Employees and Restructures The maker of Snapchat discontinued some of its products and appointed a chief operating officer, amid financial struggles.