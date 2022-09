বিএনপির রূপরেখা চূড়ান্ত

Starbucks Shares Shift in Strategy, to Automation and Expansion The coffee giant intends to speed up drink-making and open thousands of additional locations in China over the next three years.

Pandemic Aid Cut U.S. Poverty to New Low in 2021, Census Bureau Reports A measure that accounts for all federal subsidies also showed a reduction of almost half in the number of children below the poverty level.

Celsius Network Plots a Comeback After a Crypto Crash The chief executive of the experimental crypto bank Celsius has told employees about an audacious plan to revive the firm, which filed for bankruptcy in July.

Woman Gets 4 Months After Shoving Flight Attendant, Spitting on a Passenger Kelly Pichardo, 32, will also have to pay more than $9,000 to American Airlines for the altercation, which came as incidents involving unruly passengers unnerved airline workers and the public.